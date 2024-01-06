ADVERTISEMENT

Will take a decision on Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite 'very soon': Mallikarjun Kharge

January 06, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party members Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal address the media at the party’s office in New Delhi on January 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he will decide "very soon" on whether he will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

"I have got the invitation. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's former principal secretary had come along with the secretary of the (temple) trust, they have invited me. I will decide on it very soon," Mr. Kharge said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi when asked about the invite sent to him for the ceremony.

Being pressed about a Congress chief minister's remarks on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony invite, Mr. Kharge said, "It is about 'personal astha'... If there is an invite, you can go, anyone else can go."

Mr. Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi have been invited to the event, and the Congress had earlier said that their decision would be conveyed at the "right time". Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also been invited for the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend it.

