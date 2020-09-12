National

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it: DGCA

An IndiGo flight. File

An IndiGo flight. File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo on Friday to take “appropriate action” after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline’s Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday’s flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ms. Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, “It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident).”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 2:44:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-suspend-flight-for-2-weeks-if-anyone-is-found-doing-photography-inside-it-dgca/article32587425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story