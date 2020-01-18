National

Will strive for J&K Statehood: Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad

AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni and Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad address a press conference, in Jammu.

AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni and Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad address a press conference, in Jammu.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The leaders, who held a meeting of party leaders in Jammu, called for the immediate release of all political workers and removal of all sorts of restrictions and curbs upon them

Top Congress leaders, party general secretary in-charge J&K Affairs Ambika Soni and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Friday that they will strive for Statehood, protection of rights over land and jobs in J&K.

The leaders, who held a meeting of party leaders in Jammu, called for the immediate release of all political workers and removal of all sorts of restrictions and curbs upon them to create a conducive atmosphere for holding early Assembly elections in J&K.

It is the first time after abrogation of Article370 that top Congress leaders have met in Jammu. “Unless leaders are released, no political process can take off and succeed,” they said in a statement.

The party leaders sought immediate restoration of statehood and adequate legal, constitutional guarantees to safeguard the rights over land, admissions to professional courses and higher portals of education for the local youth.

J&K PCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir also attended the meeting.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 2:45:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-strive-for-jk-statehood-congress-leaders-ambika-soni-ghulam-nabi-azad/article30590000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY