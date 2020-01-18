Will strive for J&K Statehood: Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad

Top Congress leaders, party general secretary in-charge J&K Affairs Ambika Soni and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Friday that they will strive for Statehood, protection of rights over land and jobs in J&K.

The leaders, who held a meeting of party leaders in Jammu, called for the immediate release of all political workers and removal of all sorts of restrictions and curbs upon them to create a conducive atmosphere for holding early Assembly elections in J&K.

It is the first time after abrogation of Article370 that top Congress leaders have met in Jammu. “Unless leaders are released, no political process can take off and succeed,” they said in a statement.

The party leaders sought immediate restoration of statehood and adequate legal, constitutional guarantees to safeguard the rights over land, admissions to professional courses and higher portals of education for the local youth.

J&K PCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir also attended the meeting.