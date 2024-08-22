ADVERTISEMENT

Will soon constitute committee to amicably resolve grievances of farmers for all times: Supreme Court

Published - August 22, 2024 01:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bench asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to keep engaging with protesting farmers

PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 22 said it would soon constitute a multi-member committee to resolve the grievances of farmers | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 22, 2024) said it would soon constitute a multi-member committee to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers "for all times".

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, which posted the matter for further hearing on September 2, asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to give tentative issues concerning farmers to the committee.

The Punjab government informed the top court that in compliance with the August 12 order of the Supreme Court, they held a meeting with the protesting farmers in which they had agreed to partially open the blocked highway.

Why are farmers protesting again? | Explained

The Bench asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to keep engaging with protesting farmers and persuade them to remove their tractors and trollies from the highway.

On August 12, the top court asked the Punjab government to persuade the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border since February 13 to remove tractors and trollies from the road, saying that "highways are not parking space".

Not going anywhere before Haryana election, say protesting farmers at the Shambhu border

The court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the high court's order asking it to remove within a week the barricades erected at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.

The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' (Non-Political) and 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha' announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

