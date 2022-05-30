Will seek Prime Minister Modi’s advice on what to do next, says RCP Singh

JD(U) did not renominate the Union Minister to the Rajya Sabha

JD(U) did not renominate the Union Minister to the Rajya Sabha

A day after the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] snubbed Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh by refusing him a renomination to the Upper House, Mr. Singh, at a press conference in Patna said, that he will consult Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether he should continue in the Cabinet, even as he reaffirmed his loyalty towards the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“For all that I have achieved in my political career so far, I thank Nitish babu. I will continue to work for the party organisation in whatever capacity he deems fit for me. As far as Union cabinet is concerned, since it is the Prime Minister’s prerogative I will have to seek his advice. If he says I should resign, I will do so,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh was seeking renomination to the Rajya Sabha for a third time. His present term comes to an end in July. He can continue as a Union Minister without being a member of either house of Parliament for not more than six-months. While, it is more or less certain that he will be resigning from the Cabinet his future within JD(U) looks uncertain. Last week despite camping in Patna for a week, Bihar Chief Minister refused to meet him and when he did finally meet him last Thursday, it was far too late.