Will review airfares on priority: new Aviation Minister

The Minister said he will strive to ensure “ease of flying” in the country so that it reaches the last mile and the poorest of the poor.

Updated - June 13, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Jagriti Chandra
TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu takes charge as Minister of Civil Aviation. He says “ease of flying” for the common man will be at the core of policy making.

TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu takes charge as Minister of Civil Aviation. He says “ease of flying” for the common man will be at the core of policy making. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A review of airfares will be a “priority” for the new government as pricing fluctuations are a “cause of concern”, said Telugu Desam Party’s Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu as he took charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

“We have seen ticket price fluctuations right from the time of Covid-19 when air travel took a huge hit. Air fares have been fluctuating and have not stabilised since then. I have observed this also as a passenger. This is a cause of concern,” Mr. Naidu told journalists, adding he will prioritise a review meeting on this issue with airlines and ministry officials.

The Minister said he will strive to ensure “ease of flying” in the country so that it reaches the last mile and the poorest of the poor. The common man will be at the “core” of policy making, he said.

The Ministry will soon finalise a 100-day action plan.

Mr. Naidu said he will also pursue initiatives of his predecessors such as the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) and attempt to expand connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which was launched when his party colleague Gajapathi Raju was at the helm in the Ministry. He also said the “digi-yatra” or biometric boarding passes at airports will be expanded to all airports.

The MP, elected from Andhra’s Srikakulam constituency, also said he will take full responsibility to ensure the new Bhogapuram airport for north Andhra is completed by December 2025, alongside improving air connectivity to Amravati. which will be the new State capital. Efforts will also be made to ensure international connectivity for airports in Tirupati and Vijayawada and more airports in Telangana.

