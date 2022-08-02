Will respond to each and every observation of Delhi HC in Irani case, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister had filed civil defamation suit against three Congress leaders

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said they will respond to each and every observation made by the Delhi High Court in its order in a defamation case filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani against him and two other leaders.

On July 29, the court had issued summons to the three Congress leaders on a civil defamation suit filed by Ms. Irani, who accused them of falsely alleging that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa.

“Order of the Delhi High Court in the Smriti Irani matter was served last night. Court has given us four weeks to reply and we’ll ensure each and every one of the observations in the Order are responded to. We’ll present a true and factual account of the stated events. Satyameva Jayate,” Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter.

The court had on Monday uploaded the order on its website where it held that Ms. Irani and her daughter were neither owners of the restaurant-cum-bar in Goa at the centre of the controversy nor a licence was issued in their favour.

The court said the statements by the three Congress leaders seemed to be “bogus with malicious intent.” Further, the court noted that even the show-cause notice issued by the Government of Goa to the “Silly Souls Café and Bar” was not addressed to Ms. Irani or her family members.

The court held that Mr. Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza, along with others, conspired to “launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attacks” against Ms. Irani and her daughter.

The court had also asked the Congress leader to take down the tweets and other social media posts on the allegations levelled against the Union Minister and her daughter.

Last week, the Congress leaders, at a press conference, had alleged that the senior BJP leader and her daughter had links with the upscale restaurant in Goa.