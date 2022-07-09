Will ‘redouble’ work in Indo-Pacific in memory of Shinzo Abe: Leaders of Australia, India and U.S. 

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had resigned from the post of Prime Minister in August 2020 because of ill health. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 09, 2022 11:56 IST

Shinzo Abe played formative role in founding Quad partnership, say Modi, Biden and Albanese

NEW DELHI: Condoling the demise of Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States on Saturday pledged that they will honour the memory of the slain leader by “redoubling” the work “towards a peaceful and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed condolence jointly a day after Mr. Abe was assassinated by a former Japanese military professional and said, Mr. Abe played a “transformative” role in Japan’s relationship with each of the three countries.

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our hearts are with the people of Japan and Prime Minister Kishida - in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region,” the joint statement by the three leaders said.

Mr. Abe was the Prime Minister when Japan began to champion the idea of an “open and inclusive” Indo-Pacific region and helped create the Quad grouping including Australia, India, and the U.S. that called for maintaining open maritime corridors through the South China Sea that is crucial for global trade and economic relations. Quad began with meetings at the level of senior officials in 2017 and held its first leadership summit on September 24, 2021, which was attended by Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, PM Modi, President Biden, and former Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Mr. Abe had resigned from the post of Prime Minister in August 2020 because of ill health.