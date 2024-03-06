GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will recommend implementation of NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

We are sending a recommendation to the Central government to do the needful for implementation of NRC in Manipur, N. Biren Singh said

March 06, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
A file photo of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

A file photo of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh | Photo Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, March 6, said that he will send a recommendation to the Centre for implementing the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the State as his Government cannot do it alone.

Mr. Singh’s statement came a few days after the Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to implement the NRC in the state “in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general".

Also read: Explained | Why has the Manipur Assembly resolved to implement the NRC?

“The State cannot implement it (NRC). We have taken a resolution in the House. We are sending a recommendation to the Central government to do the needful for implementation of NRC in Manipur,” Mr. Singh told reporters at the sidelines of a programme. The base year will be 1961, he said.

In 2022, the State cabinet adopted 1961 as the base for identifying illegal immigration for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) which was introduced in the State in December 2019, and came into effect in January 2020.

