Will push for peaceful, democratic solutions in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti 

December 07, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on December 7 said a peaceful and democratic solution to all problems faced by Kashmiris and the entire J&K will remain her focus.

“My call is for a peaceful and democratic solution to all problems faced by Kashmiris and the entire State,” Ms. Mufti said, during a media interaction in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal. “I’m not here for elections but to articulate the silence of people,” she added.

Ms. Mufti said she managed to initiate political processes in the past and engaged opponents and separatists in a dialogue, implemented a ceasefire, and granted amnesty to thousands of youths. “My call is for a peaceful and democratic solution to all problems faced by Kashmiris and the entire State,” she said.

Without naming any political party, Ms. Mufti said, “Those who are against the unity of leadership in J&K see elections as their main goal”.

Referring to the approach adopted by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, founder of the PDP, Ms. Mufti said, “He (Mr. Mufti) envisioned guiding Kashmir towards enduring stability and peace.”

She said her father’s political goals were beyond the Chief Minister’s post, as he sought practical solutions for the people. “His dream was to eradicate raids, jails, deaths, destruction, and the gun culture in the region,” she said.

She said Mr. Mufti championed democracy and fair elections as means to empower people. “Despite facing boycotts and vicious campaigns, he persevered for a greater cause, mainstreaming dissent and opening historic roads,” Ms. Mufti said.