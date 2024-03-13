Will publish details of electoral bonds ‘in time’, asserts CEC Rajiv Kumar

March 13, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - JAMMU

The SBI was directed by the Supreme Court to submit the data by March 12.

“They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data, and would definitely disclose it in time,” Mr. Kumar said.

Editorial | Names and bonds: On electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court, and the State Bank of India

The Supreme Court had directed the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the EC. The SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.