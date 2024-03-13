ADVERTISEMENT

Will publish details of electoral bonds ‘in time’, asserts CEC Rajiv Kumar

March 13, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - JAMMU

The SBI was directed by the Supreme Court to submit the data by March 12. 

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference on poll preparedness in Jammu on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 13 said the Election Commission of India (EC) has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) on the electoral bonds, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court order.

Speaking in Jammu, Mr. Kumar said the EC will share all relevant information in time. 

Electoral bonds |Information ‘hand-delivered’ to Election Commission of India, SBI informs Supreme Court

The SBI was directed by the Supreme Court to submit the data by March 12. 

Why did the Supreme Court reject SBI’s plea seeking extension of time to disclose electoral bonds data? | Explained

“They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data, and would definitely disclose it in time,” Mr. Kumar said.

Editorial | Names and bonds: On electoral bonds scheme, the Supreme Court, and the State Bank of India

The Supreme Court had directed the SBI to submit the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, to the EC. The SBI is the authorised financial institution to issue the electoral bonds.

