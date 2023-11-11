Will provide free gas cylinders to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries on Holi: Yogi Adityanath

November 11, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the State government would once again provide free gas cylinders to the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana on Holi, scheduled in March. Mr. Adityanath was inaugurating the distribution campaign for free refills of cooking gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana for 17.5 million eligible families in the State on Dhanteras. “We will again provide free gas cylinders on Holi,” said the Chief Minister, at the function organised at the Lok Bhavan.

Hailing the State government’s efforts, Mr. Adityanath said the BJP government fulfilled promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. “Before 2014, poor and marginalised people couldn’t even think about getting a gas connection. Women had to face various illnesses due to the smoke. At multiple occasions, police were forced to resort to lathi charge on people demanding it. Our government fulfilled the announcement made in the ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ during the Vidhan Sabha polls 2022,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully addressing the gas shortage issue in the country. “Roughly 96 million families in the country received their first free gas connection, benefiting around 500 million individuals,” said the Chief Minister.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Member of the Legislative Council Mukesh Sharma were present among others at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT