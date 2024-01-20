ADVERTISEMENT

Will protect Myanmar border like that of Bangladesh: Amit Shah

January 20, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Guwahati

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 60th Raising Day ceremony of Sashastra Seema Bal, at Salonibari in Tezpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

Addressing the passing out parade of the first batch of the five newly-constituted Assam Police Commando battalions, he said the Centre is rethinking the free-movement facility with Myanmar.

"The India-Myanmar border will be protected like the Bangladesh border... The Government of India will stop the free movement with Myanmar," he said.

Mr. Shah said there has been a huge change in the law and order of the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi during the last 10 years.

Attacking the Congress, he alleged that people had to pay bribes to get government jobs during its tenure, and maintained that not a single penny has to be paid for employment under the BJP rule.

