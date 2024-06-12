GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will PM Modi visit Manipur after Bhagwat’s remarks? asks Uddhav Thackeray

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year

Published - June 12, 2024 02:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray. File

Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on June 12 asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on the situation in the north-eastern State.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra chief minister also sought to know what was the difference on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Lives are being lost. Who is responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir?" he asked.

PM Modi unlikely to heed RSS chief advice on Manipur: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern State must be considered with priority.

“Will Prime Minister Modi visit Manipur after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks?” Mr. Thackeray asked.

"I am concerned about future of the country and not about future of the NDA Government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Also Read | Not in PM Modi’s DNA to listen to Opposition, must heed Bhagwat’s advice: Sibal

He also said there were no differences in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, over candidates for the upcoming State legislative council polls to four constituencies.

“There is no difference,” Mr. Thackeray asserted.

It is a fact there was a “loose connection” in the dialogue (among the MVA partners), Mr. Thackeray said, adding that he was not here after the Lok Sabha polls.

During this time, all parties declared their candidates and nominations had to be filed within the stipulated time, he said.

The deadline for filing nominations was June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1.

Manipur / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / national politics / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

