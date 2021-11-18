National

Will PM ever participate in debate in Parliament, Chidambaram’s dig at Modi

Congress leader P. Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality debates, Congress leader P. Chidambaram on November 18 took a dig at him, saying the question is will the Prime Minister ever participate in a debate in Parliament.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference virtually, Mr. Modi asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one’s duties. He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi, Mr. Chidambaram tweeted, “Interesting to read that PM stressed the need for ‘quality debates’ in Parliament. He also suggested setting a separate time for quality debates. The question is ‘Will PM ever participate in a debate in Parliament?’”

The Congress has been alleging that the government is running away from debates on key issues in Parliament, a charge denied by the government which has stated that the Opposition has been disrupting the Houses and stalling legislative work.


