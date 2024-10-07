Will not rest till ‘Viksit Bharat’ is realised: PM Modi on completing 23 years in public office

Expressing gratitude to all those who congratulated him on completing 23 years in public office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 7, 2024) said although much had been achieved over the years, there was still more to be done and that he would not rest till the collective goal of a developed India was realised.

“...the learnings over these 23 years enabled us to come up with pioneering initiatives which have made an impact both nationally and globally. I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in service of the people. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realised,” he said in a post on X.

Recounting that on October 7, 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time, Mr. Modi said it was his party’s greatness that the task was given to a humble worker. When he assumed office, the State was facing numerous challenges, he said.

“...the 2001 Kutch earthquake, before that a super cyclone, a massive drought, and the legacy of many decades of Congress misrule like loot, communalism, and casteism. Powered by Jana Shakti, we rebuilt Gujarat and propelled it to new heights of progress, even in a sector like agriculture, for which the state was not traditionally known,” he said.

Mr. Modi said during his 13 years as Chief Minister, Gujarat emerged as a shining example of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. In 2014, the people of India “blessed the BJP with a record mandate”, enabling him to serve as Prime Minister. “This was a historic moment, as it marked the first time in 30 years that a party secured a full majority,” he said.

“Over the past decade, we have been able to address several challenges our nation faces. Over 25 crore people have been freed from the clutches of poverty. India has become the fifth largest economy and this has particularly helped our MSMEs, startups sector and more. New avenues of prosperity have opened for our hard-working farmers, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and the poor as well as marginalised sections of society,” he said.

He said India’s developmental strides had ensured that the country was being viewed with utmost optimism globally. “The world is keen to engage with us, invest in our people, and be a part of our success. At the same time, India is working extensively to overcome global challenges be it climate change, improving healthcare, realising SDGs and more,” said Mr. Modi.

BJP congratulates Modi

Earlier on X, the BJP congratulated the Prime Minister saying that for over two decades he has selflessly prioritised the nation, working tirelessly without any vacation, ushering in unprecedented development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “This 23-year-long sadhana is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can dedicate his entire life to national interest and public service. This 23-year long journey is a living inspiration for those living a social life. It is a matter of good fortune for me that I have been a witness to this journey of Modi ji.”

“Modi Ji showed how the work of poor welfare, development, country’s security and strengthening global identity can be done in parallel. Instead of looking at the problems in pieces, he presented the vision of holistic solution to the country...,” he said on X.

BJP president J.P. Nadda said the Prime Minister’s commitment to the upliftment of the poor and deprived sections with the mantra of “Antyodaya” was exemplary.

