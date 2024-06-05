Will not invest in new planes if bilateral rights expanded for Mid-East rivals: Air India

Air India will “not invest” in buying new aircraft, including widebodies, if the Government grants more seats under bilateral agreements to hubs in West Asia impeding “non-stop” international travel for Indians, said its CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

“If the rug is pulled from under us, if we can’t fill the aircraft, we will not take them,” he said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024. He made these comments while indirectly referring to rights granted for hubs like Dubai. He said 90% of passenger traffic to these hubs was to feed flights to destinations beyond like the U.S. and Europe.

Mr. Wilson said Indian airlines had placed orders for 1,000 aircraft in 2023 and there is an appetite for more and “we are committing to that on the basis of an economic return” on almost $100 billion in private sector investment. But if this return could not be realised, “we have clarity that we will not invest”.

Air India will retrofit 100 planes, including 40 widebodies, by mid-2025 and deploy these on the busiest international routes such as the New York and London, Mr. Wilson said. “Our key international markets will be exclusively served by the new product,” he added.

The airline has also bought 25,000 seats as part of its $400 million retrofit programme and though this was decided in 2022, it will take until mid-2025 for the retrofits to be visible on the planes because their design, production and regulatory certification is a time-consuming exercise.

The inability to quickly upgrade customer experience was the “biggest frustration”, the CEO rued, but it is the reality of the aviation sector globally as airlines witnessed delays in delivery of new aircraft due to supply-chain issues.

