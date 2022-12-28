Will not go ahead with local polls without OBC reservations: K.P. Maurya

December 28, 2022 03:08 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the State government was ready to approach the Supreme Court, if required, after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered that local body elections in the State be held without reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The High Court had added that the State had not done enough to follow the “triple test formula” as suggested by the Supreme Court. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he would be putting in place measures to complete the “triple test formula”.

The ‘triple test’ formula was suggested by the Supreme Court to provide OBC reservation in urban local body (ULB) elections. The formula requires the states to appoint a commission, collect quantifiable data of the community, and allocate reservations to them in local bodies without exceeding 50 per cent total reservation.

The State government had on December 5, issued a provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of 17 municipal corporations, chairpersons of 200 municipal councils and 545 nagar panchayats for the three-tier urban local body elections and sought suggestions/objections within seven days, and the high court decision responding to several PIL (Public Interest Litigation) on the way the reservation was done, without following the “triple test formula”.

“We respect the honourable high court’s decision, but we cannot agree with its decision. Our government and the BJP is committed to providing justice and representation to all OBCs and we will be holding the local ody polls only after the reservations have been implemented,” said Mr Maurya, speaking to The Hindu.

“To not do so (provide reservations) would be an injustice to 54-55% of the population of the state, and our government’s intention is to do justice to this population,” he said. He criticised what he termed the politicisation of the issue by opposition Samajawadi Party (SP) who said that the BJP led government’s neglect in not going by the Supreme Court’s “triple test” formula in deciding resrevations had led to the High Court order.

“The SP as a party has only used the OBC communities to benefit one family, they have no leg to stand on when it comes to this issue,” he said.