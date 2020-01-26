Will not allow secular fabric to be destroyed at any cost, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the nation’s unity was inviolable, notwithstanding the discordant voices being raised in the current scenario.

Pointing out that the resolution passed by the Assembly on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was there for all to see, he said the State would not allow the secular fabric to be destroyed at any cost.

In his speech on the 71st Republic Day, Capt. Amarinder said the secular foundations of the Constitution would continue to stand firm as he unfurled the tricolour, and also took the salute at a colourful parade in Mohali.

Emphasising on quality and more relevant education, he announced that 19 new IITs would be established in the State, along with medical colleges in Mohali, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment for farmer welfare. “Farmers have earned ₹44,000 crore more in the last six seasons of our government as compared to the corresponding period of the previous government, as a result of the steps to ensure smooth procurement, check on exploitation of farmers and streamlining of transport and labour operations,” he said.

Terming the drug menace as an issue of grave concern, Capt. Amarinder said his government remained committed to the elimination of the problem. “The STF set up to tackle the menace had shown excellent results with 34,373 cases registered so far under the NDPS Act and 42,571 persons having been arrested with recovery of 974 kg heroin,” he said.