Will not allow attack on Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi’s remarks

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, “Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it”

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House during the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi has resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House during the First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi has resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 24 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Constitution, and said the opposition would not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability.

"We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

"This attack is not acceptable to us," Mr. Gandhi said.

Mahtab takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

Holding copies of the Constitution in their hands, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha chamber on the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching out to the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it."

Later in a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister is busy saving his government

"Psychologically on the backfoot Narendra Modi is busy saving his government. The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us — and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," he said.

INDIA bloc will hold PM Modi to account for every minute: Congress

"INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," Mr. Gandhi also said.

"First 15 days of NDA: Horrific train accident, Terrorist attacks in Kashmir, plight of passengers in trains, NEET scam, NEET PG cancelled, UGC NET paper leak, Rising milk, pulses, gas, toll prices, Forests blazing with fire, Water crisis and deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave," Mr. Gandhi added.

