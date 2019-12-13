National

Will never apologise, says Rahul on rape remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Congress leader also clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP in both Houses of Parliament.

Under attack for his rape remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would never apologise and instead demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do so over an old video in which he claimed that Delhi had turned into a “rape capital” under the UPA dispensation.

Also Read
Houses adjourn sine die.

Parliament proceedings live | Winter Session’s last day marked by protests against Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape in India’ remarks

 

“As far as their (BJP’s) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them,” Mr. Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

The Congress leader also clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP in both Houses of Parliament.

Also Read
Shashi Tharoor. File photo: AP

Absolutely no question of Rahul apologising for ‘rape in India’ comment: Tharoor

 

Mr. Gandhi said he simply made a point that Mr. Modi had been talking about ‘Made in India’, but wherever one sees it is “rape in India” as rapes are happening all over.

He said the main issue today was that Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had burnt the entire Northeast, adding that BJP was diverting attention by raising his rape remarks.

On Twitter, Mr. Gandhi said: “Modi should apologise. For burning the North East. For destroying Indias economy. For this speech, a clip of which I’m attaching.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 2:55:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-never-apologise-says-rahul-on-rape-remarks/article30296221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY