Will NCB now act against Sameer Wankhede, asks jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

May 27, 2022 17:23 IST

“Now that Aryan Khan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede his team and the private army?” was published through the Twitter account `Office of Nawab Malik'

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Friday asked if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will take action against IRS official Sameer Wankhede and "his private army" now that it has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan in an alleged drug seizure case.

While Mr. Malik is in prison in an alleged money laundering case, his comment was published through the Twitter account `Office of Nawab Malik.' "Now that Aryan Khan and 5 others get a clean chit. Will NCB take action against Sameer Wankhede his team and the private army? Or will it shield the culprits? " said the tweet, accompanied by hashtags `Farziwada exposed' and `Truth prevails.'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was the first to question the raid conducted by Mr. Wankhede, then zonal director of the NCB in Mumbai, on a cruise ship last October during which Aryan and others were arrested.

The Minister had launched a veritable campaign against Mr. Wankhede, accusing him of implicating Aryan in a false case to extort money from his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Mr. Malik also questioned the genuineness of the scheduled caste certificate of Mr. Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official.