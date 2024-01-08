ADVERTISEMENT

Will meet again on seat-sharing, fight Lok Sabha polls together: Congress on talks with AAP

January 08, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - New Delhi

After the talks, Congress MP Mukul Wasnik said scores of issues for the elections were discussed.

PTI

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said scores of issues for the Lok Sabha elections were discussed during a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party leaders on January 8, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress held a meeting in New Delhi on January 8 to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"We held a meeting on scores of issues for the upcoming elections. Talks will go on and we will meet again and only then we will take a final call on seat share. Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and we will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj attended the meeting.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Wasnik, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, and senior party leaders Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash were also present.

