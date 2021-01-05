After a public spat, SII and Bharat Biotech pledge towards smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines

A scientist works on COVID-19 vaccines at the SII’s laboratory in Pune.

NEW DELHI

05 January 2021 13:44 IST

Stating the important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world, SII CEO Adar Poonawala and Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two firms, on Tuesday issued a statement communicating their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally.

The statement that came after a series of cross-statements made by the two companies in the past two days said: “Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest.”

They further added that now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorisation) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines.

“Both our Companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our Companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned,” the statement said.

The two added that they are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, “we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Poonawala tweeted: “I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made.”

The tweet comes following a video press conference by Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella on Monday evening lashing out at his detractors criticising the fast-track granting of emergency use authorisation to the firm’s vaccine Covaxin and statements made by other manufacturers in India.

Meanwhile, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, a national association of doctors and scientists on Tuesday said that they suspected that clearance granted to Covid vaccines by DCGI meant profit and political gains had taken precedence over science.

In a statement, the group said that India was quick to criticise China and Russia for emergency approvals without efficacy data but it failed to exercise diligence when its turn arrived.