SII, Bharat Biotech pledge towards smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday jointly pledged towards a smooth roll out of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world.

Mr. Adar Poonawala [CEO, Serum Institute India] and Dr. Krishna Ella [Chairman, Bharat Biotech], jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally, a media statement said.

The more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest, the statement added.

"We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines," it further said.

The coronavirus vaccines developed by both the firms have been granted emergency use authorization by DCGI.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Poonawala tweeted: “I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made.”

The tweet comes following a video press conference by Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella on Monday evening lashing out at his detractors criticising the fast-track granting of emergency use authorisation to the firm’s vaccine Covaxin and statements made by other manufacturers in India.

Meanwhile, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, a national association of doctors and scientists on Tuesday said that they suspected that clearance granted to Covid vaccines by DCGI meant profit and political gains had taken precedence over science.

In a statement, the group said that India was quick to criticise China and Russia for emergency approvals without efficacy data but it failed to exercise diligence when its turn arrived.