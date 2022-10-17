Will intervene in market if wheat price increased abnormally: Centre

Workers sift wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amid reports of increase in the wheat price during the festive season, the Centre said on Monday that it would intervene in the market if the price increased abnormally. Talking to reporters, Union Secretary of Food and Public Distribution Sudhanshu Pandey said sufficient stocks of wheat and rice were available in the Central pool to meet the requirement of the National Food Security Act and other schemes of the Centre.

Mr. Pandey said big farmers had not released last rabi season’s wheat harvest to the market, which was normal, and said that due to better prices, farmers had preferred private traders to the government for selling wheat. “Price rise is not abnormal as it has been perceived and projected,” Mr. Pandey said. He said the wholesale price of wheat was ruling at ₹2,331 per quintal on October 14, 2021, as against ₹2,474 per quintal on the same day in 2020. “Therefore, it is not advisable to compare the current year’s increase in wheat price with last year’s. It should be compared with prices that prevailed in 2020,” Mr. Pandey said.

Explaining the stock position in Food Corporation of India godowns, he said approximately 227 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and 205 LMT of rice were available in the Central pool, which was well above the buffer norms and operational requirement. He said that by April 1, 2023, approximately 113 LMT wheat and 237 LMT rice would be available in the Central pool after meeting all the requirements, against the buffer norms of 75 LMT of wheat and 136 LMT of rice.

Paddy procurement

The Food Secretary added that the procurement of paddy during this kharif marketing season had started and hoped that it would surpass 900 LMT. “A quantity of around 58 LMT paddy (39 LMT in terms of rice) have been procured up to 16.10.2022 which is higher as compared to the procurement during the corresponding period last year in 2021-22. The rainfall condition this year has been fairly good in the country and the production of paddy is expected to remain normal,” he added.

The procurement of wheat of the ongoing rabi season is expected to begin from April 2023. “On account of fairly good rainfall condition in the country, it is expected that wheat production and procurement in the next rabi season shall remain normal,” he said and added that the Centre has also plans to procure 13.72 LMT of coarse cereals during this kharif under the Central pool against procurement of 6.30 LMT during 2021-22.