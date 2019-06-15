AN-32 crash: IAF chief says cause will be ascertained

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday said there was need to review and ascertain the cause of the crash of an AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month and ensure it did not occur again.

“We will go into the details as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again,” he said when The Hindu asked him about the crash.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa was in Hyderabad to review a graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, when 152 flight cadets, including 24 women, graduated as Flying Officers to join the IAF.

“You must remember that in Arunachal Pradesh the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy. When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and a lot of accidents because of controlled flight into terrain.” he said on the sidelines of the Combined Graduation Parade.

He noted that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of the aircraft that crashed 35 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on June 3 had been recovered.