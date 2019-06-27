National

Will give one more month for inputs on draft National Education Policy: HRD Minister Nishank

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the statement in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by All-India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on the draft national education policy. File photo

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the statement in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by All-India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on the draft national education policy. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Replies to question by MP Derek O’Brien in Rajya Sabha

The government would extend the deadline for submission of inputs on the draft National Education Policy by one month from July 1, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister made the statement in response to a question by All-India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who suggested that the time frame for seeking public replies be extended. Mr. O’Brien asked whether the government had held any meetings or sought suggestions from State governments on the draft policy, since education was a subject of the concurrent list.

Also Read

The education system needs change, not fine-tuning: Kasturirangan on the draft NEP

 

The Minister replied that consultations had been conducted at every level, including with MPs.

Comments
Related Topics National
Rajya Sabha
curriculum
commerce (education)
right to education
ministers (government)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2019 2:56:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-give-one-more-month-for-inputs-on-draft-national-education-policy-hrd-minister-nishank/article28172079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story