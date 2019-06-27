Will give one more month for inputs on draft National Education Policy: HRD Minister Nishank

The government would extend the deadline for submission of inputs on the draft National Education Policy by one month from July 1, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister made the statement in response to a question by All-India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who suggested that the time frame for seeking public replies be extended. Mr. O’Brien asked whether the government had held any meetings or sought suggestions from State governments on the draft policy, since education was a subject of the concurrent list.

The Minister replied that consultations had been conducted at every level, including with MPs.