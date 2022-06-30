Will fulfil promise of financial aid to women soon, says Punjab CM

One of AAP’s key poll guarantee was to give ₹1,000 as financial assistance to women

One of AAP’s key poll guarantee was to give ₹1,000 as financial assistance to women

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s key poll guarantee of ₹1,000 financial assistance to women will be implemented soon in the State.

Speaking on the debate on the State Budget in the House during the ongoing Assembly session, he said that the State government is already in process of resource mobilisation and once it is completed this guarantee will be fulfilled soon.

He said that for the first-time core areas of education and health have been accorded top priority in the current budget. The previous governments, he said, have jeopardised the government education and health sector to give open space to private players for expanding their business.

“This trend will be reversed in the coming years by our government through the up-gradation of government infrastructure in both these key sectors,” he said, adding that those who have ruined the government schools and hospitals have been shown the door by people.

The Chief Minister said that the budget is a roadmap for a progressive and vibrant Punjab as the people of the State have ousted the political parties that used to play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years. He said that his government has been given chance by people to serve them and they will work hard to fulfill their expectations. Bhagwant Mann asked the opposition to shun criticism for the sake of criticism and allow them to work for the well-being of Punjab.