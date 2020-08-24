Will fight for return of our rights, says Farooq Abdullah

Recounting his days in detention, Dr. Abdullah said he was “treated like a criminal”.

National Conference (NC) president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is leading a formation of around six political parties, on Monday said all these parties will start a campaign in Ladakh and Jammu soon “to fight for return of rights of people” as per the Gupkar Declaration.

“The recent joint statement was a reiteration of what we said on August 4 last year. I hope Ms. (Mehbooba) Mufti is freed soon and we will carry this fight forward not only in Kashmir but will have people of Jammu, Leh and Kargil with us. It’s a fight for our rights,” Dr. Abdullah, also the Member Parliament from Srinagar, told The Hindu in an exclusive interview.

Mr. Abdullah, who was detained for several months after August 5 last year, said, “There will be no unilateral decision accepted by one party or by one Farooq Abdullah now. The goal will be achieved in which the honour of our people and of this (erstwhile) State is restored. It’s not a fight for power.”

He did not rule out the new grouping turning into an electoral alliance in the future. “We need to sit together to take a final call on this,” he said.

Recounting his days in detention, Dr. Abdullah said he was “treated like a criminal”.

“I was called a thief. I was slapped with draconian law. That I am a terrorist. I was an MP but without a phone line. I wonder whether I would have been better off as a terrorist,” Dr. Abdullah added.

He said watching his daughter collapse at the door when he was detained was “the second most difficult moment of his life”.

“We had to get doctors to treat her for some days. That was the most tragic. I had to bear this all. I survived because of the Quran. I recited it everyday,” he added.

Dr Abdullah said he blamed “the Prime Minister of India for the new chapter of alienation” in J&K. “Every decision is taken at his level. There is no other man He made the Home Minister announce it (revocation of J&K's special status). So that he is above it,” Dr. Abdullah said.