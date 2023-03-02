Will fight alone in 2024 says Mamata Banerjee

March 02, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not ally with the Congress or the Left parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and her party will contest the polls alone.

“There will be an alliance of Trinamool Congress and the people. We will not ally with any of them. We will fight alone with the support of people. Those who want to defeat the BJP will vote for us that I believe.. and those who will vote for Congress and CPI (M) will vote for BJP. This has been proved true today,” Trinamool Congress Chairperson said when asked whether her party will ally with Left parties and Congress.

Ms. Banerjee who was upset with the outcome for Sagardighi by-poll where Congress candidate defeated Trinamool Congress nominee alleged of an “immoral alliance” between Left parties, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the by polls.

“BJP, Congress & CPI(M) have a ‘give-and-take relationship’. In the coming days, we will end their political drama,” Ms. Banerjee said. Referring to her party’s victory in the 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal she said that the Trinamool Congress will do it again.

Commenting on the Assembly polls results in Meghalaya, the Chief Minister said, “We started our drive in Meghalaya only six months back, and today we have secured 15% vote-share. This will help us to attain the status of national party. We are the principal Opposition in Meghalaya. In the coming years, we will perform even better.

She welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, describing it a “democratic victory” of the people of the country.

“Only Supreme Court can protect our democracy and democratic rights. We have been pleading this for a long time,” Ms. Banerjee said. The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment said that Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners will be appointed by the President on the advice tendered by a committee of Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha or the leader of the single largest party in opposition and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The Chief Minister also raised questions on the role of central agencies and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided “the residence of our state government’s standing counsel”.

“Is this not political vendetta? I asked our state government counsel whether the ED officials found anything. He replied that apart from asking questions about you, they couldn’t find anything noteworthy,” she said. The ED officials had conducted a search on the residential premises of advocate Sanjay Basu who is believed to be close to the ruling establishment.

The Chief Minister also questioned the role of central agencies decision to take Birbhum district president of Trinamool Congress Anubrata Mondal to Delhi

“They are taking ‘Keshto (Anubrata Mondal)‘ to Delhi? It’s because of Panchayat Elections. They think they can arrest people before elections to capture votes, that won’t happen,” she added. Mr. Mondal was arrested by CBI in connection with cross border cattle smuggling scam in August 2022 and has been behind bars since then.