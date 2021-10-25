Will ensure solatium for Lakhbir’s family: SC panel chief

NEW DELHI

The Dalit man was killed allegedly by Nihangs at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will make sure that the family of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit man who was killed at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu border, received compensation, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said on Monday.

Lakhbir’s family members met Mr. Sampla demanding justice in the case. Mr. Sampla said a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 would be lodged.

Lakhbir, who was from Tarn Taran in Punjab, was found tied to a police barricade, with his hand cut off at the site of the farmers’ ongoing protest at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu on October 15. He was allegedly killed by the Nihangs on charge of desecrating the Sikh holy book.

Last week, Mr. Sampla had written to the chief priest of the Akal Takht asking him to ensure that Lakhbir’s “bhog” ceremony was conducted as per the Sikh code of living, after reports of his family not being allowed to follow traditions during his last rites. Mr. Sampla had said that while there was a viral video of Lakhbir pleading for his life, there was no such recording of him actually desecrating the holy book.