Will ensure complete synergy with Navy, Air Force and other stakeholders: Army Chief

“It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Navy, Air Force and other stakeholders,” new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on July 1 after inspecting a Guard of Honour on South Block lawns. “This will ensure that India’s interests are secured, and we become a major pillar of nation building to achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’,” he stated.

On Monday, Lt. Gen. N. S. Raja Subramani assumed the charge of Vice Chief of Army Staff. He was earlier serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command based in Lucknow. He was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985.

In another change, Lt. Gen. Devendra Sharma took over as the 25th General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC). A recipient of the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’, the General was commissioned into ‘The Scinde Horse’ in December 1987. He was Chief of Staff in Chandimandir-based Western Command prior to taking over as GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.

‘Evolving technology’

The geo-political landscape is changing rapidly and technology is evolving at a very fast pace, Gen. Dwivedi, who took over as the 30th Chief of Army Staff on June 30, said. “The Army faces unique operational challenges and to remain prepared for such threats and distinctive requirements, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and continue to evolve our warfighting strategies.”

On the military modernisation under way, he said the Army was on the “Path to Transformation” and aspires to be ‘Atmanirbhar’. To achieve this, he said, they would encourage indigenous initiatives and induct “maximum” war systems and equipment that were manufactured in our country.

“It will be my priority to ensure that the interests and welfare of all ranks and defence civilians of the Army are looked after,” he said. “My responsibility towards veterans, veer naris and their families is a sacred commitment and I assure this extended family, my full support,” the Army Chief added.

Gen. Dwivedi took overfrom Gen. Manoj Pande, who retired from service on superannuation, and will have a tenure of two years in the top post.

