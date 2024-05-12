GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will declare U.P. a ‘mafia-free’ State after June 4, says Yogi Adityanath 

‘The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society,’ the Chief Minister’s Office said

Published - May 12, 2024 10:00 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the State will become “mafia-free” after June 4, highlighting the State government’s anti-mafia initiatives. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Mr. Adityanath declared a decisive measure set for June 4, when a fixed deadline would be established to declare Uttar Pradesh a ‘mafia-free’ State. 

“The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society, including the impoverished, orphaned, women’s shelters, and facilities catering to the needs of the differently-abled,” a statement by the official spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office read. 

Mr. Adityanath stressed upon the U.P. government’s strategies in combating such anti-social elements and mafia. “Hospitals and schools will be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. In the first phase, crackdown on the mafia will be launched, whereas in the second, their properties will be confiscated. Our action plan is also ready for this,” the U.P. CM asserted. 

Later, addressing a public meeting in Sitapur, Mr. Adityanath accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of practising dynastic politics, described the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as that of ‘Rambhakts’ (devotees of Ram) and for the nation, and the Opposition as Ramdrohis (‘anti-Ram’). Mr. Adityanath described the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the end of a wait that had lasted more than 500 years, and as a manifestation of India’s faith.

