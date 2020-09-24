Will declare Class 12 compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

New Delhi

UGC, in turn, informs Bench that its admission process will close by Oct. 31, giving ample time for students to apply for varsity admissions

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday stated in the Supreme Court that it would declare the compartment exam results for Class 12 on or before October 10.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in turn, informed a Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna that its admission process would close by October 31, giving ample time for students to apply for varsity admissions amid the pandemic.

The court closed the case, expressing gratitude to both the CBSE and the UGC.

On September 22, the Supreme Court asked both the academic bodies to coordinate and time the declaration of the compartment exam results before the admission process begins in varsities. The last compartment exam is scheduled on September 30.

“The last date for completing the University admissions process is October 31 and the last date for admissions to fill up remaining vacant seats shall be November 30, 2020. Further, the Guidelines contemplate provisional admissions wherever necessary (with the relevant documents of the qualifying examinations being accepted upto 31.12.2020)”, the UGC said in an affidavit.

The court was insistent during the case hearings that the academic future of nearly two lakh students taking the exams should not be blighted by the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic.

It had made it clear that the academic boards like the CBSE and the UGC would have to make adjustments in their schedules under the extraordinary circumstances posed by the public health crisis.

Two lakh students are taking the compartment exams and their future cannot be hampered with, Justice Khanwilkar said in a hearing.