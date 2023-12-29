Will decide at ‘appropriate time’ about Sonia or other leaders attending Ram Mandir consecration: Congress

December 29, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid news reports that the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi will be attending the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22, the Congress on December 29 said a decision will taken and communicated at an appropriate time.

Apart from Ms Gandhi, Congress president and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, too have been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration.

“Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time,” party’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh said.

He also distanced the party from the party’s senior leader, Sam Pitroda, who had asked “if Ram Mandir was the real issue or unemployment was”.

“Sam Pitroda’s statement is not an official statement of Congress, he doesn’t speak on behalf of the Congress party,”Mr Ramesh said.

The issue of handling the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple has become politically sensitive and has been discussed at the highest level. Sources told The Hindu that soon after Ms Gandhi and Mr Kharge received their invitation, there was a meeting of top leaders to decide the party’s position.

Besides Mr Kharge and Ms Gandhi, other senior leaders who were consulted included P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala.

“The [Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra] Trust doesn’t belong to any party. What is the objection in going? Sonia ji is quite positive. Either she will go or our delegation will attend,”Mr Singh had earlier said to a news agency.

The Congress leaders, however, may not be able to depute anyone in their place as the invitation is said to be non-transferable.

The issue is also a tricky one as there is opposition within as well as among allies. The party’s ally in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is strongly opposed to it but maintained that the Congress can take its own call.The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) too seem divided. While CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury have already declined an invitation to the consecration ceremony, leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeracy) are strong suppporters of the Ram Temple.

In fact, on November 9, 2019, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has stated that the party respected the Supreme Court verdict and favoured the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

However, in a post on X on December 29, CWC member and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said said, “In 2024, it is clear the BJP will now revert to its core message and offer Narendra Modi to the nation as a Hindu Hriday Samrat”.

“All of this begs the question: what happened to achhe din? What happened to 2 crore jobs a year? What happened to economic growth that would benefit the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder? What happened to putting disposable income into the pockets and bank accounts of every Indian? These questions will have to be debated in an election that is shaping up to be Hindutva versus popular welfare,” asked Mr Tharoor.

