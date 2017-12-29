National

Will continue fight: Shayara

Shayara Bano, who moved the Supreme Court seeking a ban on triple talaq in February 2016 after her husband divorced her the same way, said on Thursday that she would continue her fight for women’s rights. page 11

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 8:36:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-continue-fight-shayara/article22321433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY