Will consult Sonia on alliance with Left: Rahul

New Delhi

28 November 2020 04:52 IST

West Bengal leaders want a tie-up for Assembly elections next year

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi told West Bengal leaders on Friday that he would revert back to them after consulting party president Sonia Gandhi on the issue of tying up with the Left parties for next year’s Assembly elections in the State.

Mr. Gandhi was part of a virtual meeting in which 22 leaders, including the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, discussed the party’s strategy for the State that will go to polls around April-May next year.

One of the leaders who attended said that the State Congress leaders told Mr. Gandhi in “one voice that they want an alliance with the Left in Bengal” and also mentioned the joint programmes they had undertaken, including a joint strike on various economic issues on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi said he would convey their views to the party president.

Earlier, the CPI(M) Central Committee had given its in-principle approval for seat adjustments with the Congress in West Bengal.

In the 2016 Assembly polls too, the Congress had contested 92 of the 294 seats as part of the Left alliance in the State and won 44.