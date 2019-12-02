Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi

Simdega
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to waive farm loans if the opposition coalition comes to power in Jharkhand and vowed to change the state, which has a significant tribal population, just like neighbouring Chhattisgarh where his party stormed to power last year.
Addressing a poll rally here, Mr. Gandhi said within a year of coming to power, the Congress government has changed the scenario in Chhattisgarh.
“You (tribals) have land, forests and water we are there to protect them,” he said.
Mr. Gandhi said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh “snatched” lands of tribals and gave to industrialists, but the Congress government returned their lands.
“Wherever we promised to waive farm loans, we did so after coming to power. In Jharkhand as well, we will do the same if our coalition is voted to power,” Mr. Gandhi added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.