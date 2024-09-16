ADVERTISEMENT

Will bury terrorism in J&K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah

Updated - September 16, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Gulabgarh (J-K)

Mr. Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J&K government

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS Jitendra Singh during a public meeting ahead of J&K Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Jammu & Kashmir, on September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 16, 2024) said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be "buried to such a level" in the Union territory that it can never rise again.

Mr. Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J&K government.

It’s dynasts vs youth with aspirations in J&K: PM Modi
Article 370 is history, buried forever: Amit Shah at BJP’s J&K manifesto release

“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Shah said addressing an election rally in Padder-Nagseni Assembly segment in support of BJP’s candidate and former minister Sunil Sharma in Gulabgarh.

“This election is between two powers, on one side National Conference and PDP and on the other BJP. The NC-Congress are saying that if we form the government we will restore Article 370. Tell me should it be restored? Your reservation, given by BJP to Paharis and Gujjars and others, will be snatched.

Also read | PM Modi, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani among 40 star campaigners for BJP in second phase of J&K Assembly polls

“Don’t worry, I am watching the situation in Kashmir and be assured that neither Abdullah’s nor Rahul’s party are going to form the government in J&K,” the Home Minister said.

This was the Home Minister’s second visit to Jammu region within a fortnight. Earlier, during his two-day visit to Jammu on September 6 and 7, he released BJP’s manifesto for J&K Assembly elections and addressed a workers convention.

Monday is the last day for campaigning in 24 Assembly constituencies, including Padder-Nagseni, which goes to polls in the first phase on September 18.

