Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

June 26, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Mumbai

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said he would launch Toyota company’s Camry car in August, which will run 100% on ethanol and it will also generate 40% electricity.

PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100% on ethanol. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said new vehicles will be introduced that run entirely on ethanol.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur on June 26, the Minister recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle.

"He (the chairman) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Also Read | Giving big push for ethanol as fuel: Gadkari

“We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100% on ethanol," he said.

The Minister said he would launch Toyota company’s Camry car in August, which will run 100% on ethanol and it will also generate 40% electricity.

"If you compare it with petrol, it will be ₹15 per litre of petrol because ethanol’s rate is ₹60, while the rate of petrol is ₹120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40% electricity. The average would be ₹15 per litre,” he added.

