‘Will behead those against Ram temple’

A local BJP MLA has allegedly said that heads of “traitors” opposing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be chopped off.

T. Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, is heard saying this in a video where he is addressing a gathering as part of Ram Navmi celebrations on April 5.

“The day is not far... the dream of every Hindu of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Recently, a video came on WhatsApp from Uttar Pradesh and someone was saying if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya they will create ‘tehelka’ [chaos] in entire country. We welcome this. In fact, we were waiting for this day for the past several years so that when you traitors raise your heads, we will behead you. “Nobody has guts to stop construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” the legislator said.

“A grand Ram Mandir will be definitely built in Ayodhya. I challenge that whosoever tries to stop building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, I will deal with such traitor,” he said.