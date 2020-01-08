National

Will ask airlines to give honey sachets as sweetener: Nitin Gadkari

more-in

The Union Minister said that the government is trying to see if refined sugar can be replaced with honey sachets or honey cubes in flights and hotels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said he would request airlines to provide honey sachets as sweetener while serving tea/coffee to passengers in flights.

He was speaking at a Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) here on Monday.

“Normally, one spoon of honey is equal to three spoons of sugar. Currently, refined sugar sachets are provided on board to passengers, so we are trying if we can provide honey sachets or honey cubes in flights and hotels,” said the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises.

There will be a choice of sugar or honey, he added.

“I am going to call Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir and also chairperson of the Khadi Gramodyog Commission, and request them to make both the choices available in flights,” he said.

The government is planning to create honey clusters and will focus on increase of honey production, he said, adding that the government is also planning to make different products of honey.

“Such clusters will give a major boost to the rural and tribal economy in the country and the income of farmers will be increased,” he said.

Mr. Gadkari said his ministry would work to strengthen the rural economy and increase its turnover to ₹5 lakh crore in the next five years.

“Be it milk, honey, bamboo, blue economy, ethanol or biofuels, the rural economy will be strengthened through all these sectors,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 8:29:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/will-ask-airlines-to-give-honey-sachets-as-sweetener-nitin-gadkari/article30509942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY