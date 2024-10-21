GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wikipedia ‘suspends access’ to ANI defamation case page, following Delhi HC order

ANI sued Wikipedia’s parent company Wikimedia Foundation for defamation, due to a description of the news agency as a propagator of government propaganda on the website

Published - October 21, 2024 10:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File

File

Complying with the Delhi High Court order, the the Wikimedia Foundation has “suspended access” to a dedicated Wikipedia page on the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI) against Wikimedia.

Earlier in August, ANI sued Wikipedia’s parent company Wikimedia Foundation for defamation, due to a description of the news agency as a propagator of government propaganda on the website.

Also read | ANI vs Wikipedia: The free encyclopedia’s presence in India

ANI had complained that certain edits on the ANI Page in Wikipedia claimed it as “propaganda tool for the incumbent government”. ANI contended that their attempt to edit the content “showcasing true and correct position, supported by trusted sources, were removed by Wikipedia to restore the false and misleading position earlier available on its platform”.

The court went on to order Wikipedia to disclose the subscriber details who made the defamatory edits to the ANI Page to ANI Media within a period of two weeks. However later, ANI told the court that despite reminding Wikipedia of the court order to disclose the subscribers who made the edits, it declined to disclose the details.

The court, October 16, 2024, has directed Wikimedia to comply with its order to take down the page within 36 hours.

