No official notice from government: Wikimedia Foundation

The government had asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary.

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Wikimedia Foundation has said that it has not received any official notice from the Indian government, days after the Centre reportedly gave a written notice to Wikipedia on complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by the online encyclopedia.

The Wikimedia Foundation “has not received any official notice from the Indian government regarding editing practices or the accuracy of content on Wikipedia in the last two days,” a spokesperson for the non-profit body said on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

Also read | ANI vs Wikipedia: The free encyclopedia’s presence in India

The government had also asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Published - November 07, 2024 01:09 pm IST

