Wife of fallen DySP Humayun Bhat reflects on pride and loss after Kirti Chakra award

It's a heart-wrenching tale of sorrow, but one that is tinged with a great deal of pride. Fatimah Ali embraces her one-year-old son as she reflects on the Kirti Chakra award announced posthumously for her husband, Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat.

The prestigious peacetime gallantry award was given to Humayun for displaying "rare courage" during a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag in South Kashmir last September.

"I am so proud of the sacrifice made by my husband," Ms. Fatimah says in a choked voice.

The 32-year-old was one of the four brave officers who lost their lives during the fierce encounter with terrorists on September 13, 2023.

Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Sepoy Pardeep Singh also made the supreme sacrifice during the gunfight with terrorists in the mountainous region of Kokernag in South Kashmir.

Two senior Jammu and Kashmir police officers visited Ms. Fatimah and her son on Friday (August 17, 2024) to offer their support. The award will be given at an investiture ceremony by President Droupadi Murmu. The date is yet to be announced.

In the small, sunlit room adorned with a large portrait of her husband, Ms. Fatimah reminisced about their cherished moments. "He was not just a police officer; he was my partner, my friend, and the father of our son," she recalled.

Ali Ashar looks at his father's portrait, his lip movement perhaps saying "daddy". This fills Ms. Fatimah with both joy and sorrow.

Determined to raise her son with the values of bravery and integrity that Humayun embodied, she recently accepted a position as an Assistant Professor at Kashmir University, a role provided to the Next of Kin (NoK) of fallen officers.

"I don't wish to be called the widow of Humayun. My marriage was the finality of my life, and I will always be his wife," says Ms. Fatimah, who holds an MPhil in Clinical Psychology.

Ms. Fatimah recounted the harrowing moment she received a video call from Humayun on that fateful day. "His last words to me were, 'Baby, I am hit. I love you, I am sorry, please take care of Ashar for me'," she recalls him telling her.

Their final audio conversation was filled with love and hope, with Humayun assuring her, "I will make it for you and Ashar. I am coming home, baby."

But the reality struck! "He did come home, but in a different way," Ms. Fathima says, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Earlier this year, Ms. Fatimah had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the region "It was reassuring to see that the government acknowledges the bravery of my husband."

"The saga of his valour will be a precious treasure for my son as he grows up in this world," she asserted, as she spoke of her commitment to keeping her husband's legacy alive.

As she navigates the complexities of grief and motherhood, Ms. Fatimah stands as a symbol of resilience, determined to ensure that Ashar knows who his father was — not just through stories, but through the legacy of bravery and sacrifice that will define their lives.