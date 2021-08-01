Wife and son of sub-inspector injured in Manipur grenade attack

IMPHAL:

01 August 2021 13:18 IST

The wife and a son of a police sub-inspector L. Premjit were injured in a hand grenade blast at his house on July 31 night, official sources said on August 1 morning.

Mr. Premjit is the station house officer of the police station at border town, Moreh, There were also some damage to the house.

The SI’s wife, L. Babita, sustained shrapnel injuries in the legs and chest. Their six-year-old son was also injured. After being giving first aid at the Primary Health Centre, Babita was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal as her condition caused concern.

Suspected rebels lobbed the China-made hand grenade at the house located at Turel Wangma Leikai under Ward No. 7 some distance away from the police station. Before fleeing the spot, the rebels also opened two rounds of fire to scare away the neighbours who had come out on hearing the sound of the blast.

On hearing of the explosion, policemen and other officers rushed to the spot. However, it is said that no arrest could be made as the armed persons had fled across the international border.

Police have registered a case. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack.