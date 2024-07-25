Widow of Punjab man killed in Russian war runs pillar to post to get husband’s body

The widow of a 30-year-old man from Punjab, who was killed on the Russian warfront, has been running from pillar to post to get a DNA report of her husband’s mother, sought by the Russian authorities to identify and release the man’s body.

Tejpal Singh of Amritsar was hired as a “security helper” by the Russian Army but was forced to fight alongside the country’s soldiers on the Ukraine border. He last spoke with his wife, Parminder Kaur, 30, on March 3 and the family came to know about his death on June 9.

Ms. Kaur, mother of a six-year-old boy and three-year-old girl, told The Hindu that none of the authorities in Amritsar or the Indian Embassy in Moscow were cooperating and she had no idea how to get the DNA report.

Ms. Kaur said despite reports of assurances given by Russia President Vladimir Putin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding early discharge of Indians, the men were being sent to the frontlines.

“After the embassy confirmed his death on June 9, I have written several times to them to arrange for the return of his body. Recently, we got an email from the Indian embassy in Moscow asking for a DNA report,” Ms. Kaur said.

According to the email, “The Russian authorities have said that as the body of Tejpal Singh is not identified, DNA testing needs to be done. The Russian side has conveyed that DNA test of close relatives, preferably from mother, is to be done and report may be shared with the Russian side.”

Ms. Kaur said she has visited the local police station and government hospital and even a private clinic, but has not been able to get the test report.

“I am exhausted, no one is helping us. The Embassy told us that we need to stamp the email and attach the DNA report. They even got the date of birth of my late husband wrong in the official records. Instead of 2.10.1994, they have mentioned 12.10.1994 in all the correspondence. Our repeated requests to change the date has been of no avail,” Ms. Kaur said.

A Ministry official said the embassy is in touch with the family and extending all help.

At least four Indians, including Singh, have so far been killed in the ongoing war while two others are said to be missing. The bodies of only two of the deceased - Hemil Mangukiya, 23 of Surat, Gujarat and Mohammad Asfan, 31 from Hyderabad, Telangana have been brought back to India. Around 50 Indians are said to be serving in the Russian Army and around 30 have approached the government seeking return.

The Hindu reported first on February 20 that Indians who travelled to Russia on tourist visas were offered jobs as security helpers but were forced to fight in the Russian military.

