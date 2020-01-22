Widen CAA ambit to include Muslims in it: Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday reiterated its support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the extent that it protects the interests of the members of the Sikh community but wants it amended to widen its ambit to include the Muslims in it.

A resolution passed at a special meeting of the party core committee chaired by president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “We support the Act as far as it grants protection and safeguards to the Sikhs and several other communities including the Hindus. But in its present form, it falls short of being inclusive and secular and to that extent goes against the core ideals bequeathed to us by the great Guru Sahiban, saints and seers down the ages as it discriminates against a significant minority in the country, the Muslims.

“We want the Act to be amended to remove that discrimination. Discrimination on religious grounds runs against the core beliefs of the great Hindu religion too which regards the whole world as one family.

“The SAD has always been in the forefront as the custodian of the great inclusive vision of Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar as enshrined in the Constitution. Secular democratic values are the cornerstone of the Constitution and the SAD has always made supreme sacrifices to protect those values in letter and spirit. That great heritage and tradition will continue to guide the party in future also.”