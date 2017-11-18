Why was J&K cold to interlocutor?

What happened?

Former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma was appointed as a special representative by the Centre to restart talks with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Sharma, a 1979-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, was hand-picked by the Narendra Modi government to begin the dialogue process in the State, which has seen a spiral of violence since July last year. When he was appointed, Mr. Sharma was already the Centre’s interlocutor for talks with the Assam-based insurgent groups, a post he continues to hold. He also heads a committee to restructure the Home Ministry.

Why was he picked?

Mr. Sharma’s appointment came as a surprise as the NDA government had in the past ruled out the appointment of any point man to initiate the dialogue process. Though the Centre has refrained from calling him an “interlocutor,” on September 23, 2014, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had ruled out the appointment of any interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a “non-productive” practice. The fact that Mr. Sharma’s appointment coincided with the maiden visit of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cannot be ignored. In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Sharma had said he was apprised of the appointment barely two days before the formal announcement was made by Mr. Singh at a hurriedly called press conference on October 23.

What was the reaction?

Mr. Sharma met over 60 delegations in Srinagar and Jammu during his five-day visit from November 6. Several prominent trade bodies such as the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Federation refused to meet Mr. Sharma as they said that talks with previous interlocutors had failed. Invites were sent out to several delegations from the Divisional Commissioner’s office to attend the talks at the Hari Niwas Guesthouse in Srinagar. But several people stayed away. Following the cold response, the State government sent out a message that whoever wanted to meet Mr. Sharma could register themselves with the local administration office. The Centre said it was the State that had taken the responsibility of screening the people who would meet Mr. Sharma. In fact, most of the delegations were the ones that had met the Home Minister during his previous visits. He did not meet, for instance, the victims of pellet gun injuries or families of those who were killed in firing by security forces during the 2016 unrest. Last year, 15 civilians were killed and 396 persons were injured, many blinded, in incidents in which pellet guns were used by security forces at protesters. The incidents occurred after July 8, 2016 when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces. Unlike other delegations, Mr. Sharma went to the homes of political leaders such as Omar Abdullah, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of the CPI(M) and G.A. Mir of the Congress in Srinagar.

What went wrong?

When the Home Minister announced Mr. Sharma’s appointment, he had said it was in line with Mr. Modi’s Independence Day speech that problems in the State could be resolved “neither by bullet, nor by abuses but by embracing the people.” But a day before Mr. Sharma arrived in Srinagar, Mr. Modi, speaking at an election rally at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on November 5, said: “Jawans from Himachal are targeted by stone-pelters in Kashmir.” The statement didn’t go down well, with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeting: “On the campaign trail PM Modi highlighting the failure of his ally Mehbooba Mufti and her administration.” The hard-line Hurriyat Conference, led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, had rejected any dialogue with Mr. Sharma. It said a government representative had approached them for talks, but they would not participate in the process, calling it a “rhetoric” and “waste of time.” Mr. Sharma said he was hopeful of visiting the separatists during his next visit.

What lies ahead?

Mr. Sharma is expected to go back to the State in late November. He is likely to visit universities and educational institutions. He will also travel to districts in south Kashmir that saw an increase in protests and violence since Burhan Wani’s killing last year.